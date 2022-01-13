IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Hemsworth teases brother Liam about his physique on his birthday

Just a couple of handsome, fit guys bro-ing it up!

Chris Hemsworth shows softer side in fishing pictures with his kids

June 8, 201600:23
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

One day, maybe, possibly, the Hemsworth brothers will finally get their bodies into shape.

Well, of course, the "Avengers" and "Isn't It Romantic" stars are already among the most buff Hollywood actors we've got.

Liam Hemsworth (left) and Chris Hemsworth in 2010 at the after-party for the premiere of "The Last Song" in Los Angeles.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And that's the joke behind Chris Hemsworth's message to his younger brother, Liam, who turned 32 on Thursday. In honor of his birthday, Chris, 38, posted this Instagram picture of a totally ripped Liam in the gym with the message, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself. To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you"

So, you know, just some light sibling teasing.

Centr, for reference, is the elder Hemsworth's digital health and fitness program, which offers remote workouts and activities. And while we don't doubt those two hit the gym hard and on a regular basis, a shirtless shot of their father from 2018 proves they also have excellent genes.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy had nothing but nice things to say on Instagram, where he posted a short video shot in (where else) the gym. In the caption he wrote, "Thanks to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! Love you all! These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey! Cheers guys!"

Be sure to swipe through to see a picture of Liam surrounded by flowers, three cakes, three doughnuts and some balloons!

He also had a special shoutout for Chris and the 10% discount offer. "What a gift!" he said. "The gift of health! ... That's just the kick in the a-- I needed to continue on my fitness journey."

Of course, Chris wrote back in the comments with laughing emojis.

Who doesn't love a Hemsworth?

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.