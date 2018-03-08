Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth celebrates family in loving International Women's Day message

Chris Hemsworth knows how to celebrate International Women's Day right: with amazing photos of the women in his life and a positive message.

The "Thor: Ragnarok" actor, 34, posted a series of three pictures (click on the photo to scroll through) on Thursday of his wife Elsa Pataky, 5-year-old daughter India, and mom Leonie, along with this empowering and loving message:

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010. In addition to India, they have twin sons: Tristan and Sasha, 3.

It looks like the gang has been having a great vacation near the beach in recent days, based on other Instagram videos and photos:

Camping adventures in @australia killing on the bbq!!

Of course, it's all happening in Australia, which means the weather is much nicer than what we're seeing here in the U.S. these days!

We can't think of a nicer way to celebrate family, women or this special day.

