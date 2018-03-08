Chris Hemsworth celebrates family in loving International Women's Day message

share tweet pin email

Chris Hemsworth knows how to celebrate International Women's Day right: with amazing photos of the women in his life and a positive message.

The "Thor: Ragnarok" actor, 34, posted a series of three pictures (click on the photo to scroll through) on Thursday of his wife Elsa Pataky, 5-year-old daughter India, and mom Leonie, along with this empowering and loving message:

We love that!

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010. In addition to India, they have twin sons: Tristan and Sasha, 3.

It looks like the gang has been having a great vacation near the beach in recent days, based on other Instagram videos and photos:

Of course, it's all happening in Australia, which means the weather is much nicer than what we're seeing here in the U.S. these days!

We can't think of a nicer way to celebrate family, women or this special day.

