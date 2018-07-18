Chris Hemsworth gave his wife a salsa 'lesson' for her birthday — see the video

share tweet pin email

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky's 42nd birthday by treating her to a sexy salsa "dance lesson" — with him acting as her dance instructor!

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star tweeted a video of the pair strutting their stuff to "Despacito." While their hip-swaying may start off on the sultry side, their dance soon becomes a hilarious romp.

Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I shouldâve given myself one too Happy Birthday love @ElsaPataky_ #danceismylife #salsa4life pic.twitter.com/5OYbtrbjB4 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 18, 2018

Watch the duo giggle as Hemsworth does his best to lead his actress wife through his own made-up steps.

"Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should’ve given myself one too. Happy Birthday love," Hemsworth tweeted, adding the funny hashtags #danceismylife and #salsa4life.

It's not the first time Hemsworth has shown off his offbeat dance moves. In May, the actor shared a video of himself performing a kind of interpretative dance to Miley Cyrus' 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball," accompanied by his kids, India, 6, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 4, and the family dog.

The funny clip quickly unravels as the dog becomes more and more rowdy, finally playfully attacking his master as he rolls on the floor. The family fun is all the more zany when you consider that Cyrus reportedly wrote the song during a split with Hemsworth's brother Liam.

Luckily, Cyrus, who confirmed in 2016 she and Liam were engaged again, was so taken with her future brother-in-law's performance that she shared the clip, adding heart emojis.

Here's hoping we get to see more of Hemsworth's moves soon!