Chris Harrison will not return to 'The Bachelorette' next season

Longtime host of “The Bachelor” franchise, Chris Harrison, will not be returning to the next season of “The Bachelorette,” ABC and Warner Horizon confirmed in a statement to TODAY.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing,” the statement reads.

Harrison announced in February he would be “stepping aside” from the franchise for “a period of time” amid controversy over his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.

In his place, former show contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will “support the new Bachelorette through next season,” according to the release.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the statement reads. “These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Harrison was widely criticized after he appeared to defend Kirkconnell, who was photographed in 2018 at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal. She also allegedly liked photos on social media containing the Confederate flag.

Harrison, in an interview on “Extra” with former “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, argued Kirkconnell getting attacked online was unfair since the photos were several years old. He later apologized for his comments.

"By excusing historical racism, I defended it," Harrison said in his apology. "I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."

Kirkconnell, who has made it to the final two of the current season of “The Bachelor,” has apologized, and she told "Bachelor" fans that she was ashamed of her lack of education and understanding of issues of race."At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them," she said. "My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist."

The season finale will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.