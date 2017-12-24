Chris Cornell's widow shares touching Christmas video he made with their son

share tweet pin email

Last May, the world said goodbye to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died at the age of 52. Needless to say, this will be a difficult holiday season for Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, and their two children, Toni and Christopher. (Cornell also left behind another daughter, Lillian, from a previous marriage.)

Rather than mourn in silence, Vicky Cornell released a family video Friday on Twitter to share a "special" memory of her husband. The video, which the singer made with son Christopher for school three years ago, shows the two explaining their favorite holiday traditions.

Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. - VC pic.twitter.com/XWR2WOwQVn — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) December 22, 2017

According to the clip, their holidays included trips to Rome, delicious feasts by grandpa, and a whole lot of physical activity (biking, surfing, skiing and snowboarding are mentioned in the video). The tenderness with which Chris Cornell addresses his son and relishes their shared memories is deeply stirring to watch.

"While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love," Vicky Cornell wrote on Twitter. "Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support."

Chris Cornell died by suicide in May, following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit. Shortly after the musician's death, Vicky Cornell released a statement saying his loss "escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled."

"Chris was a devoted father and husband," she continued. "He was my best friend."

Thanks to Cornell's family for so poignantly sharing their memories as they work through their loss.