Chloe Grace Moretz reveals she was fat-shamed at 15 by male co-star

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has strong opinions on fat-shaming in Hollywood — after all, she's experienced it firsthand.

The 20-year-old starlet, whose upcoming animated movie, “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs," meandered into controversy over an ad that implied weight gain would make Snow White less beautiful, told Variety that a male co-star once called her "too big" to be girlfriend material.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 fundraiser at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” Moretz told the trade publication for its Power of Young Hollywood issue. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

Though Moretz declined to name the actor or the film, she did reveal that she was 15 at the time, about 10 years younger than the offending co-star.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Actress Chloe Grace Moretz at 15.

“It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me,” Moretz told Variety.

As a show-biz veteran since she was 6, Moretz added that she's old enough to have seen how sexist Hollywood can be.

“Even if you’re being paid equally, it’s the little things, especially if the male lead is bigger than you," she said. " You aren’t listened to as much, and you take a backseat.”

Body-shaming in pop culture has come to the forefront recently with a number of high profile incidents, including a swimwear designer's insult about Amy Schumer's InStyle magazine cover in April.

Moretz's interview also comes just two months after a billboard at the Cannes Film Festival for "Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs," in which Moretz voices Snow White, was not exactly considered the fairest marketing campaign of all.

Critics slammed the ad, which featured a shorter, fuller-figured version of the fairy tale character, along with the tagline, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — ChloÃ« Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

"I have now fully reviewed the (marketing) for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," Moretz tweeted at the time.