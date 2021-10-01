Chloe Fineman nails impressions of Meryl Streep, Keira Knightley

Having "Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman on a talk show is like having a whole bunch of guests rolled into one — because she truly is a queen of impersonations!

Jimmy Fallon, a former "SNL" cast member himself, knows this well ... and so for her visit to "The Tonight Show" on Thursday he laid down a challenge: a whole "Interview of Impressions"!

The way it played out is that they would start having a normal conversation, but when a "ding" rang out, she'd have to slide into a particular celeb's affect and demeanor. And she did it so fluidly and easily it was a little like that woman had just walked in the room!

Chloe Fineman as Meryl Streep ... and Meryl Streep! YouTube/ Getty Images

She talked about making a pie in Jennifer Coolidge's breathy, profane voice; she talked about the weather as Natalie Portman, then slid into hair-tousling mode as Meryl Streep, discussing her the spices she uses in cooking; chuckled a lot as Jennifer Lawrence; jutted her jaw forward and spoke with her lips pulled back in true Keira Knightley mode, then went wide-eyed and alert as the embattled former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Fineman "doing" Keira Knightley, and Knightley herself. YouTube/ Getty Images

It was truly an awesome sight to witness!

Fineman gearing up to be Jennifer Coolidge, and Coolidge. YouTube/ Getty Images

And it wasn't the first time Fineman, 33, has been called upon to be many things at once: In February 2020 she took on the Oscar nominees on "SNL"; last December she visited "Tonight" to read "A Visit from St. Nicholas" in a variety of celebrity voices; and she did Julianne Moore in front of Julianne Moore on "Ellen" in September.

"How do you do all of those?" Fallon, no slouch at impersonations himself, marveled, but Fineman just grinned, giving nothing away.

Next, we'd like to see her impersonate Jimmy Fallon!