Chip and Joanna Gaines just gave their fans an early Christmas present.

On Wednesday, the husband and wife duo announced that they're launching a preview of their TV network next month on the new Discovery+ streaming service.

We'll have to wait until later in 2021 for the official launch of Magnolia Network, but the couple is giving fans the chance to watch a selection of programming starting Jan. 4.

Joanna, a mother of five, shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday and posted a teaser video presenting several of the network's new shows.

"You'll be able to watch the entire first season of my cooking show, new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, and the first episodes of ten original series. This has been a labor of love, and we can't wait for you to watch—stay tuned!" she wrote in the accompanying caption.

At the end of the video, the former HGTV stars allude to their revival of the "Fixer Upper" show that made them a household name.

As they stand outside of a house that looks like it could use a lot of love, Gaines asks her husband why they're there.

"I signed us up for another season of 'Fixer Upper,'" he says.

"Are you serious?" his wife replies, to which Chip responds to simply with a "Yes."

"Can I tell you a little secret? I kind of missed it," she adds with a smile.

Back in September 2017, the Gaineses shocked fans when they announced their departure from the hit HGTV show and the last season aired in 2018. Last year, Chip told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY that for him and his wife, it “wasn’t an easy decision" to walk away from the show that made them TV stars to focus on their family needs. Fast forward to four months ago in August and the two surprised fans again and revealed they would revive the reality home show for Magnolia Network.

In a second video posted to the father of five's Instagram page, the couple announces the preview while he dances excitedly.

"Things are getting real for @magnolianetwork.. Catch a preview of what’s coming Jan 4 on @discoveryplus!" Chip captioned the post.

The couple first announced that they were creating their own TV network and multiplatform media company in April 2019 and revealed that they would be partnering with Discovery, Inc. on the project.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” they wrote in a statement.

In October 2019, the couple announced their first original seriesfor Magnolia Network, a reality show called "Home on the Road" that follows a couple taking their children on tour with their band. Gaines also revealed that she'll have her own cooking show.

The network was supposed to launch in October but got pushed back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Excited to watch the preview of Magnolia Network? Head over to the Discovery+ website for more details on accessing it on the streaming platform.