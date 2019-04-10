Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 2:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to return to your living rooms!

The Magnolia masterminds will start a new TV network and multiplatform media company.

“Discovery, Inc. and Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand led by Chip and Joanna Gaines, today announced their agreement to launch a media joint venture," the two companies said in a press release on Monday.

"The multiplatform media company, to be named soon, will comprise a linear television network and TV Everywhere app to be unveiled in Summer 2020. The venture has plans for a subscription streaming service to debut at a later date. All services will be inspired by Magnolia and driven by the Gaines’ creative vision.”

The Gaineses, who are already keeping busy overseeing their restaurant, writing books and raising baby Crew (not to mention their four other kids!), will act as chief creative officers.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” Chip and Joanna said in the statement.

As part of the agreement, Discovery’s DIY Network will be renamed and feature programming that will be focused on “community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design.” All episodes of the couple’s popular show “Fixer Upper” will be showcased on the network, as well.

The news shouldn't come as a total shock to fans. Back in November, Chip and Joanna appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and revealed they were going ahead with their own network.

“We signed a nondisclosure, and it said quote-unquote, 'You can tell your mother but that’s it,'” Chip said. “So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television! You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you'll get to see us — well maybe (with) a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”