Chip Gaines has best reaction after getting knocked down at basketball game

Chip Gaines emerged without a scratch after being knocked down by a flying, 6-foot-9, 205-pound college basketball player over the weekend.

The "Fixer Upper" star was courtside watching the Baylor University men's basketball game in his hometown of Waco, Texas, on Saturday when Baylor forward Nuni Omot dove directly at him while trying to save a loose ball.

Gaines took the brunt of it, but then had the best reaction.

He came out of the crumpled mass of humanity without a scratch, standing up and waving to the crowd to get them pumped up.

Gaines also gave a quick glimpse of his buzz cut after he snipped his famously long locks last month to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Unfortunately it was the main highlight of the game for the home crowd as the Bears lost 69-62 to Wichita State.

Gaines now has the time to enjoy some hoops, as he and wife Joanna Gaines have announced that the current season of "Fixer Upper" will be the last.

