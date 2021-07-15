Chip Gaines explains what's happening with his long hair

Savannah and Hoda are among those divided; Hoda voted to cut it, while Savannah declared his look “cute.” But the big question is — how does wife Joanna feel about it?

“It's grown on me,” Joanna said and then added that he’s going to shave it all off soon. “I think I'm going to miss it, for sure.”

Chip said that he’s growing out his locks out to soon donate, but shared that the idea to grow his hair out in the first place began while in quarantine.

“The pandemic hit and we just cut that out of our typical routine, probably like most people, and so after it got a little longer and a little longer, I just was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to grow this out,’" he said.

“I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations into my life and I was like, hey, when I die I’m going to say, ‘You remember that season that I had that long hair?’ And when I’m bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it — literally, razor-blade bald — then I’ll say I’ve never been bald before either.”

Chip shaving his head in the name of charity is a gesture he’s done once before. In 2017, he cut off all his locks to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hair aside, the “Fixer Upper” stars are celebrating the Magnolia Network’s arrival, which Joanna, a mother of five, likened to welcoming a new baby into the world.

“This morning, I was in the bathroom and I was crying and I was like, ‘Why am I crying?’ It felt like I just gave birth. I always cry when I give birth. This is a baby. Two and a half years in the making and today is her debut.”

Chip and Joanna are excited to return to the small screen in order to showcase the journeys that other deserving people take.

“I think what we loved about the network was getting to highlight other people's stories,” Joanna said.