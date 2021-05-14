Rosie of 'Sophia Grace and Rosie' fame shares her thoughts on Ellen ending her show

Rosie McClelland, who appeared as a frequent guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee, said she understands why DeGeneres is ending her show.

"She's been doing it for such a long time. She started before I was even born!" McClelland, 14, told Australia's "Today Extra" show.

TV personalities Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee performed at the Walt Disney World Resort on May 11, 2013 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Gerardo Mora / WireImage

DeGeneres' talk show premiered nearly 18 years ago in September 2003. She announced on Wednesday that the upcoming 19th season will be her last.

"I kind of get where she's coming from, why she wants to end the show. She wants to have a bit of a change," McClelland said. "But she's kind of ending it on a high note."

McClelland, who lives in England, said she keeps in touch with DeGeneres and the show's producers. She added that she always stops by to say hello to everyone anytime she's in Los Angeles and that it feels like a "second home."

The YouTube star, who is now pursuing a career as a musician, rose to fame in 2011 alongside her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee. The duo appeared in a viral video where Brownlee performed Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" and McClelland served as her hilarious and adorable hype girl.

The cousins were guests on DeGeneres' show multiple times over the years and McClelland said she never felt any stage fright during the appearances.

"To be honest, I wasn't that nervous because I was only five years old. So, the nerves didn't really get to me," she said. "Now, I realize how much of a big deal it was. I just remember I've actually been on 'The Ellen Show' a lot!"

The two cousins are still very close. Last month, McClelland helped Brownlee celebrate her 18th birthday.

"Had the best day celebrating with you and love you so much," McClelland wrote on Instagram.