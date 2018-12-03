Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

This is totally “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in “Mary Poppins,” turned out for the Hollywood world premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” last Thursday.

Dotrice, 63, dazzled in a red dress that nearly mirrored the red carpet as she came out to support the highly anticipated picture, which will also feature one of the original film's other stars, Dick Van Dyke.

Dotrice stepped away from acting in the early ‘80s, but it’s not because of any experience she had making “Mary Poppins.” In fact, she has wonderful memories of the movie, especially interacting with Walt Disney himself.

“I really enjoyed Uncle Walt,” she told ABC’s “20/20.” “He was such a cool dude.”

She added, “We started to feel like one big family and that we were all making something fun together that really felt magical.”

This sequel, which hits theaters Dec. 19, may be just be magical, if John Krasinski’s reaction is any indication. Krasinski, who’s married to Emily Blunt — she replaces Julie Andrews as the title character — told Ellen DeGeneres the film left him in tears.

“I was crying so much, I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes (and) had to go to the napkins,” he said. “And then when I ran out of napkins, it was just all sweater.”