The Chicks perform national anthem at final night of DNC — watch here

The Chicks performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

The famously liberal trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire sang an a cappella version of the national anthem at the beginning of the evening.

The DNC had a star-studded slate of musical performances this year. Other artists who lent their voices to the convention included Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Maggie Rogers and more.

The band — formerly known as the Dixie Chicks — dropped the Dixie in their name earlier this summer. The name change came as protests took place around the world against racial inequality and justice. They were the second popular country band to do so; Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A in June.

The Chicks have long been supporters of progressive ideals and faced severe backlash for some of their previous stances.

In 2002, Maines told a crowd in London that “we’re on the good side with y’all,” and made it clear the band was against the impending invasion of Iraq, while adding that she was ashamed that Bush is from her home state of Texas. The comment resulted in death threats.

The band came back with a new album in 2006 called “Taking the Long Way,” which served as their last statement for 14 years until their return in 2020. In July, The Chicks dropped their eighth studio album, “Gaslighter.”

The Chicks were clearly top of mind for the Obama family ahead of the DNC; Barack shared a pre-Democratic National Convention summer playlist that had them as song No. 3.

The tracks on the playlist also featured other DNC performers like John Legend and Billie Eilish along with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage.”