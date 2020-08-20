Chi Chi DeVayne, beloved star of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' dies at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, a beloved star of the hit VH1 reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race," has died. She was 34 years old.

Following the death of the popular drag queen, RuPaul, the host of the reality show that rose DeVayne to national fame, released a statement to TODAY.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne," RuPaul wrote of the "RuPaul's Drag Race" star on Thursday. "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

RuPaul also shared a message on behalf of the network that airs the show and the show's production company: "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy — from our family to hers."

An exact cause of death hasn't been confirmed at this time.

Chi Chi DeVayne, the stage name for Zavion Davenport, starred in the eighth season of the popular reality show, in which drag queens from around the country compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."

DeVayne remained in the competition for nine episodes, ultimately finishing in fourth place, and eventually returned to the program for its third season of "All Stars," which brings back top contestants from previous seasons who didn't win.

DeVayne was a popular figure on the program due to her humble nature, which she tied to growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, and impressive dance and lip-syncing skills. Fans and friends on social media were quick to offer their condolences and memories of her.

"Rest in Power! So sad and heartbroken to hear of the passing of #chichidevayne you'll be loved and missed sis!" wrote "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12 star Heidi N Closet.

"Rest in Power ChiChi Devayne. A legend an icon and everything more," added another fan.

"I’m in actual tears. 2020 has taken so much from us. #ChiChiDevayne, thank you for inspiring us all. Rest well," commented a third.