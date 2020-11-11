Cheryl Burke shoots down Chrishell Stause 'Dancing with the Stars' cheating rumors

Cheryl Burke thinks the rumors that “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko’s marriage may have ended because of his relationship with Chrishell Stause are pure fiction.

Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova announced last week they were splitting after 14 years of marriage, leading some people to speculate that Stause and Savchenko may be more than just partners on the ABC show.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Just because they dry hump on TV, guys, doesn’t mean it’s real," Burke said on the most recent episode of her “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. "When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen.”

“People dry hump and they're like, 'Oh! They’re having sex. They’re having sex.' But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?” she added, in what could be a reference to the pair’s dance during their last week on “Dancing with the Stars,” in which a bed was used during a performance.

Burke’s co-host on her podcast, AJ McLean, who was also her partner on “Dancing with the Stars” this season, said romance is often in the cards.

“But let’s be real. I’m sure sometimes it does lead to that,” he said.

“A hundred percent. Absolutely, not denying that,” Burke agreed.

Even though she says McLean has a point, Burke doesn’t necessarily believe Stause and Savchenko, who has two daughters with Samodanova, Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3, were involved.

“S--- happens, but I'm not saying anything has happened with them. I’m just saying right now it’s just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating,” Burke said.

“I’ve known them for a while. They’re both in the competitive dance world scene. I’ve known his wife, as well, and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can’t be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved.”

Stause, who split last year from her husband, “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, has herself denied any romantic involvement with Savchenko.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split," she recently wrote on her Instagram stories, via E! "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

Samodanova sent tongues wagging after the divorce news was announced in an Instagram post that may have alluded to Savchenko.

“I don’t hate you, i’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be,” she shared.

TODAY reached out to Stause, Savchenko and Samodanova for comment, but has not yet received a response.