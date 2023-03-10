Cheryl Burke reacts to ex Matthew Lawrence’s comments about wanting kids with TLC’s Chilli

Cheryl Burke is weighing in on ex-husband Matthew Lawrence's new relationship.

Fans of the '90s were thrilled when the news of the relationship between Lawrence and TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas broke earlier this year — and the excitement doubled when Lawrence said earlier this month the couple want to have a baby.

Burke, who finalized her divorce from Lawrence in September 2022, talked about her ex-husband's new relationship on the March 9 episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison."

"I'm not surprised at all," Burke, 38, said of his desire to have children. "He comes from a huge family and I think that, especially his mom, there were definitely conversations, but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn’t something I can talk about at the moment.'"

"But yes, there were discussions of possibly freezing my eggs," she added.

Burke also said she really does "wish him well."

"I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli," she said. "I think that’s amazing. I think he’s wanted that."

Lawrence, 43, said in a March 3 interview with "Entertainment Tonight" he hopes having children with Chilli is in the cards.

Matthew Lawrence and Chilli Thomas at a dinner party on March 09, 2023, in Los Angeles. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Lifetime

“That’s the game plan," Lawrence said. "That’s what we’re trying to do."

"My life is in a complete bloom right now," he continued. "I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before, so it’s quite special. She’s a really, really special human being."

Lawrence added the pair formed a "real friendship" for about six months, and talked on the phone and got to know each other before they made their relationship official.

Chilli, 52, is already a mom to 25-year-old son Tron, whom she shares with her ex Dallas Austin.

Burke said she's still a huge TLC fan, but that she probably won't be attending one of the group's performances anytime soon.

"I’m not going to a concert," Burke said. "But I will still sing along to the song 'No Scrubs.'"

The former "DWTS" pro said there were moments of toxicity in her marriage with Lawrence, but she felt her “biggest breakup” was with the show, referencing her departure from “Dancing With the Stars” after 26 seasons.

“I have a heavy heart,” she said. “It’s really sad because I feel like that marriage was definitely a longer one. ... I grew up on that show.”