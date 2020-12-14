Cher reveals 2 of her favorite songs that she wishes were bigger hits

It’s hard to think of any Cher song that wasn't an instant smash hit, but the singer revealed that there were a few songs that she wish had more commercial success over the years.

The 74-year-old pop icon shared two of her personal favorite songs with fans on Twitter from her own discography on Saturday, Dec 12.

You Ynow… When I Did SONG FOR THE LONELY

&

YOU HAVENT SEEN THE

LAST OF ME



IT BROKE MY HEART THAT THEY WEREN’T

BIG HITS.

I DID MY BEST… .I ALWAYS DO.

Funny thing… When I sing them PPL LOVE THEM — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2020

"You Ynow… When I Did SONG FOR THE LONELY & YOU HAVENT SEEN THE LAST OF ME IT BROKE MY HEART THAT THEY WEREN’T BIG HITS,” she tweeted. ”I DID MY BEST… .I ALWAYS DO. Funny thing… When I sing them PPL LOVE THEM.”

“Song for the Lonely” was included on her 2001 album "Living Proof" before being released as a single the following year. Cher dedicated the song to "the courageous people of New York" in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

Cher performs on TODAY on Sept. 23, 2013. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

"At the time, we still lived in a world of innocence, and all I knew was that this was perhaps one of the best songs I've ever had the opportunity to sing," she told Billboard back in 2002. "Since the world has changed so dramatically, the lyrics have a different weight. They're heavier, yet they're comforting at the same time. Over the past month or so, I've had a number of people tell me that the song has helped them cope. What a humbling compliment."

Later, she added, "When I first started to sing that song, I felt like I was taking off on a rocket ship. It just soars."

"Just when you don't think it can reach any higher -- either musically or emotionally -- it goes a little further," she said."

Despite her dedication to the song contributing radio interest, it only ended up peaking at 85 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” appeared on the soundtrack for the 2010 Golden Globe-nominated movie “Burlesque,” which starred Cher alongside Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci.

Despite not peaking on the Billboard Hot 100 list at all, the song, written by Diane Warren, was nominated for a Grammy in 2011 for best song written for visual media and won best original song in a motion picture at the 2011 Golden Globes.

In a 2010 interview with the Fresno Bee, Cher revealed that the lyrics heavily resonated with her at that point in her career. “That song, for me, had a lot of meaning,” she said. “I have to kind of move over. Not that I’m doing it gracefully, because you’d have to pull me over kicking and screaming.”

Fans on Twitter shared their love for Cher and her expansive music catalog, letting the singer know that all of her songs are hits in their eyes.

“Some of the best songs!” one fan wrote before suggesting, “Why don't you do a concert of YOUR favorite songs?? Wed all LOVE to see that!”

Some of the best songs! Why don't you do a concert of YOUR favourite songs?? Wed all LOVE to see that! 🤞🤞🤞🇬🇧🤟 — Michelle #CherCrew (@Spaceranger40) December 12, 2020

Another fan added, “Are you kidding Cher? Those are two of my favorites!! I feel the emotions all the way down to my bones. I love you Cher. It matters more if the songs moved you love... but if fans also love it, and they do it’s icing on the cake. But they are amazing.”

Are you kidding Cher? Those are two of my favorites!! I feel the emotions all the way down to my bones. I love you Cher. It matters more if the songs moved you love... but if fans also love it, and they do it’s icing on the cake. But they are amazing. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — SirJonTay (@SirJontay) December 13, 2020

“A hit is in the eye of the beholder..” one wise fan wrote. “‘Song for the Lonely..is what we need right now..so relevant ...now as when you recorded it...such diversity...& hope…”