April 16, 2019, 1:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

A trio of actresses are on currently chronicling her musical career on Broadway, but there's only one Cher.

On Monday night, the legendary performer took "The Tonight Show" stage to prove she's still able to flashback to her own early days without any help at all.

Jimmy Fallon welcomed "The Cher Show" stars Jarrod Spector, who plays Cher's first husband, Sonny Bono, and Micaela Diamond, who plays the leading lady herself, for a fully costumed rendition of the Sonny and Cher's 1965 hit, "I've Got You Babe."

But the duo were less than halfway through the song when the real deal arrived.

The living legend took the mic decked out in her own throwback fashions, from striped hip-huggers with a faux-fur vest to an ankh necklace and smoothed-down 'do.

That's right — the 72-year-old channeled her 19-year-old self. Flawlessly.

Back in the day: Sonny and Cher pose outside the Hilton Hotel in London during a reception to promote their music in August 1965. Getty Images

Cher finished out the set as the audience cheered, but that wasn't the only flashback fun she had in store for them.

In another bit for the show, she stood next to host Jimmy Fallon, who could not stop raving about her.

"I'm just a huge fan," he enthused. "Your music, you're a style icon, and you have the new Broadway musical — you're on Broadway! You're on tour! You're a movie star! You won an Oscar! Are you kidding me? Don't get me started on 'Moonstruck.'"

Then, in a perfect nod to her Academy Award-winning performance from that film, she slapped Fallon across the face — twice — and told him to "snap out of it!"