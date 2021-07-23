Britney Spears and Cher might be going on vacation together, and we're speechless with excitement.

That said, it's still very, very theoretical. But the two divas are, in fact, talking about it — over social media!

On Thursday, Spears started things up on Instagram, sharing a video of herself dancing in sneakers:

"So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ????" she asked in the caption, then talked about dancing and her new shoes. Then she added, "Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her."

Well, Cher — who's been 100 percent in Spears' corner ever since the discussion about the "...Baby One More Time" singer's controversial conservatorship began making headlines — apparently heard her name and made sure to write back in the wee hours of Friday morning:

When #FreeBritney is

FINALLY FREE🦋,

I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll 🍦Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts

Content. — Cher (@cher) July 23, 2021

"When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I'm Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content," the "Believe" singer and Oscar winner noted.

Hey, can we come on this trip, too? St-Tropez is one of the more lovely towns on the French Riviera, after all.

Spears had more to say about her fellow powerful women, including Jennifer Lopez: "(T)hinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!!"

Might Cher and Britney Spears actually hit the beach together someday? Getty Images

Can't disagree with that; we're assuming Spears is talking about Lopez' duet with Rauw Alejandro, "Cambia el Paso," which dropped a sun-and-beach-soaked video early this month.

So far, though, there's no detail on when this St-Tropez vacation might take place between Cher and Spears, but we absolutely want to see it happen!

For now, Spears ended her caption with some truly uplifting sentiments that were also totally down to earth: "Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house."