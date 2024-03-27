‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce

"Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Jeff Lazkani.

According to paperwork filed to Los Angeles Superior Court on March 27, Chelsea Lazkani is citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their split.

The paperwork says the date of separation is "TBD."

The Lazkanis share two young children, Melia Iman, 3, and Maddox Ali, 5.

The two tied the knot on Aug. 12, 2017. Photos of Jeff Lazkani have been almost entirely scrubbed from the "Selling Sunset" star's Instagram account, though one picture of their wedding remains.

Chelsea Lazkani shared just one month ago that she was having a hard time in an Instagram post on Feb. 26.

"Life has been kicking my ass recently, so here’s some photos from when it wasn’t," she captioned a slideshow of photos from the most recent season of her reality show.

Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Chelsea Lazkani joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" for the hit Netflix series' fifth season. Jeff Lazkani has also appeared on the show as her partner, most memorably in a scene from his wife's 30th birthday celebration in Season Seven.

The Lazkanis are the second "Selling Sunset" couple to be making headlines this week.

Former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Dumontet, seem to be on the outs according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Dumontet was arrested outside their Hollywood Hills home on March 19 after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, Quinn says Dumontet threw a bag with a glass bottle inside of it at her but that it hit their child, Christian Georges, 3, instead. Quinn filed for a domestic violence restraining order and asked for full custody of their young son with no paternal visitation and to remain in their marital home on March 26.

Dumontet did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment but disputed Quinn's claims in his request for a domestic violence restraining order filed in Los Angeles on March 25.

The two have been ordered by the court to go to mediation ahead of an April 27 hearing in their domestic violence case.

Quinn left “Selling Sunset“ after the Netflix reality show’s fifth season.