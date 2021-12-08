Love is in the air for Chelsea Handler!

The comedian and talk show host shared a sweet message in her Instagram story about finding love with her boyfriend, Jo Koy.

Handler called Koy the love of her life in a sweet Instagram post. Chelseahandler / Instagram

“If someone told me I would fall for the love of my life at 46 and that he was someone I had known for all these years, I would have just blown my brains out,” she wrote. “And, here I am. Don’t give up. Your person is coming.”

Handler and Koy knew each other for decades before their friendship blossomed into romance. Koy, a fellow comedian, was a frequent guest on Handler’s E! talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” which ran from 2007 to 2014.

They looked more in love than ever on the red carpet. Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The pair went public with their relationship in September, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple last night at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

They shared plenty of affectionate moments on the red carpet while coordinating in black-and-white ensembles.

Handler and Koy were friends for years before they struck up a romance. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It was a great night all around for Handler, who won the People’s Choice award for Comedy Act of 2021 for her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

Koy, 50, posted a few cute videos in his Instagram story celebrating her win, captioning one video, “My love won!!!” and captioning another clip, “My girlfriend WON!”

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in October, Handler opened up about how her longtime friendship with Koy turned into something more. She talked about how going to therapy and working on her own issues helped her attract the right kind of guy.

Handler won the award for The Comedy Act of 2021. Alberto Rodriguez / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I have to be honest with you, I think you have to be healthy," she said. "I had to get myself healthy on the inside, and then you attract a healthy. I was attracting ‘unhealthies’ because I wasn’t ready.

"And so I just kind of had to do that inner work, which sounds corny, but it’s really necessary for everybody,” she added. “And then he was around all the time, and I would’ve had to be blind not to see him."

