Chase Stokes confirms he’s officially dating Kelsea Ballerini on TODAY

TODAY's Sheinelle Jones asked Chase Stokes the question we've all been dying to know: is he dating Kelsea Ballerini?

Stokes smiled and said "Mhm" when Sheinelle asked the question, exclusively confirming on TODAY on March 3 that the pair are a couple after months of posting photos together on social media.

Chase Stokes confirms to TODAY's Sheinelle Jones he's dating country music star Kelsea Ballerini. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Ballerini, a country music singer, is set to be the musical guest on the March 4 episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which films across the street from the TODAY studio.

"Right across the street, on 'SNL,' we have a pretty good show planned for tomorrow night," Sheinelle said. "Kelsea Ballerini, she'll be taking the stage. Going out on a limb here — are you a fan?"

Stokes replied: "Absolutely I'm a fan. Yeah, who isn't a fan?"

Sheinelle then said, "For those of you who don't know, they're... dating?"

The "Outer Banks" star nodded in the affirmative, and Sheinelle gushed, saying they are a beautiful couple.

Stokes and Ballerini have been sharing sweet pictures of each other on social media since January, leading fans to believe they're together.

Kelsea Ballerini kisses Chase Stokes on the cheek. Chris Stokes via Instagram / @hichasestokes via Instagram

Stokes first sent fans into frenzy over his possible relationship with Ballerini when he posted a photo on Jan. 13 of the pair cozying up at the College Football National Championship on Instagram.

In February, Stokes posted a photo of Ballerini giving him a kiss on the cheek to his Instagram story, and later that day, Ballerini posted a photo of Stokes as John B in Season 3 of "Outer Banks," captioned with a smiley face.

Ballerini announced she and her husband Morgan Evans were filing for divorce in August 2022 after almost five years of marriage. Stokes had previously dated his "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline for about a year and a half, but the pair split in November 2021.