Feb. 19, 2019, 9:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Charo is breaking her silence on the death of her late husband, Kjell Rasten, revealing that he had suffered with a “rare and horrible” skin disease and had also become depressed.

The musician and actress, 68, took to Instagram with a heartbreaking statement on Tuesday, a day after Rasten, 79, died by suicide.

“Yesterday, Kjell, my husband of forty years and the love of my life killed himself,” Charo wrote in her statement. “There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.”

Rasten's health had been declining in recent years, Charo explained, and he developed bullous pemphigoid, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a “rare skin condition that causes large, fluid-filled blisters.” She added that he “also became very depressed.”

“That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering,” said Charo.

The singer went on to say that she and her family members were blindsided by Rasten's death.

“None of us had any idea this could happen to such a wonderful, kind and generous man,” she wrote.

Charo and husband Kjell Rasten in 2015. Getty Images

She also urged those with sick or depressed family members to let them know they are loved.

“Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it.

“Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that officers had responded to a 911 call Monday afternoon at the couple’s home, where they located a male subject “with life-threatening injuries.”

After Beverly Hills Police and Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, they transported Rasten to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has ruled Rasten's death a suicide.

Charo married Rasten, a former producer, in 1978. The couple shared an adult son, Shel Rasten.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.