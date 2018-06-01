Goodbye, Mrs. Garrett: 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Family, friends and fans are morning the loss of a television icon. Charlotte Rae has died at the age of 92.

The actress, who was best known on the small screen as housekeeper-turned-housemother Mrs. Garrett on both "Diff'rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life," revealed last year that she was battling bone cancer. Her son, Larry Strauss, told NBC News she died in her Los Angeles-area home Sunday, surrounded by family.

Rae's career spanned more than 60 years and saw her go from a nightclub singer to a dramatic stage performer to a comedic character actress — on the silver screen and TV — all before landing the role that made her an indelible part of pop culture.

In 1978, she took the part of Edna Garrett on the instantly popular sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," and her character became such a fan favorite, that she inspired a spinoff that even outlasted that series.

Charlotte Rae as Mrs. Edna Ann Garrett on "The Facts of Life." NBC / NBC via Getty Images

On "The Facts of Life," which debuted in 1979 and ran through 1988 (plus three made-for-TV movies), Rae became beloved for her funny, tender, at-times tough and always-genuine portrayal of "Mrs. G."

"I want to bring in as much humanity as possible, as well as the humor," Rae said of the character in an AP interview in 1982. "I've tried to make her a human being with dimensions. ... I don't want her to be Polly Perfect, because she must have human failings and make mistakes."

Charlotte Rae at PaleyFest 2014 for "The Facts of Life" 35th anniversary reunion at The Paley Center on September 15, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

It's clear from the outpouring of tributes since her death, that she played that imperfect role perfectly and remained beloved on and off-screen for the rest of her days.

Rae's former co-stars and friends took to social media and honored the woman who meant so much to them.

"She was my champion, a teacher, a proud example of the tenacity and perseverance needed to live an actor’s life," Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie on "Facts of Life," wrote in one memorial message. She went on to wish the star "the happiest of homecomings."

Stage and screen legend Harvey Fierstein called her "One of the dearest and most fun ladies ever."

"Different Strokes would not have been the same without you," wrote Todd Bridges, aka Willis on the series. "You were loved by everyone on our show ..."

And another tweet from Bridges highlighted how many times he's mourned a co-star from that classic sitcom. Of the core cast of five, including himself, Rae, Gary Coleman (Arnold), Dana Plato (Kimberly) and Conrad Bain (Phillip Drummond), he's now the lone survivor.

Last year, Rae contemplated what, if any, treatment she would pursue following her cancer diagnosis, and noted, "I love life. I've had a wonderful one already."

And it was one that inspired so many others.