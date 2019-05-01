Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 10:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lucy Liu was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday — and her "Charlie's Angels" castmates were there to cheer her on.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz showed up to celebrate Liu on her big day. Demi Moore, who appeared in the sequel "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," served as one of the ceremony's speakers.

Lucy Liu, second from left, poses with her "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz during her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Wednesday. VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

Liu, 50, rose to fame in the late 1990s as cold-hearted attorney Ling Woo on the Fox legal drama "Ally McBeal," and went on to play brainy private eye Alex Munday in the 2000 "Charlie's Angels" movie and in 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle."

Lucy Liu poses alongside her star. Willy Sanjuan / AP

She's also appeared in "Chicago" and the "Kill Bill" series, and has voiced the good-natured Master Viper in DreamWorks' smash-hit "Kung Fu Panda" movies, among other memorable TV and film roles.

Liu played brainy private eye Alex Munday in the early 2000s "Charlie's Angels" movies, based on the 1970s television series. ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA

For the past seven years, the mom of one — Liu has an adorable 3-year-old son named Rockwell — has played Dr. Joan Watson, alongside Jonny Lee Miller's Sherlock Holmes, on the CBS series "Elementary."

Liu shares a laugh with her fellow "Angels" on her big day. VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

“We are excited to honor Lucy Liu and we placed her star next to the star of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress to grace Hollywood’s film screens. When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood’s golden age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Just days before receiving her star, Liu thanked fans on Instagram, calling the honor "a dream come true."

Congratulations, Lucy!