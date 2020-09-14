Watch 'Charlie's Angels' stars reunite on 'Drew Barrymore Show' premiere

What a heavenly start to a brand-new series!

On Monday, Drew Barrymore premiered her "Drew Barrymore Show" with two very special guests: her co-stars from 2000's "Charlie's Angels," Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, and the results were funny, charming and surprising.

"I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years," said host Barrymore, 45, by way of introduction. "We are friends, we are fellow Angels. Please welcome my partners in crime and life, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

And suddenly, there they all were on the stage in socially distanced seating, remembering the good times. (The trio have been pals for years; in 2019 they had another kind of reunion, when Liu earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.)

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other," Barrymore continued. "It's not a Hollywood fairy tale."

But actually, there was a bit of magic going on, because one of the actors wasn't there, not in person. Instead, Diaz, 48, was actually in Los Angeles for the chat, while Barrymore and Liu were in their seats in New York City. Hey, Angels clearly can do anything!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"You’ve got to try this; it’s so incredible," said Diaz about her being added virtually to the discussion. "The ether, the little particles going out into space and coming back remassing into this beautiful space. You guys, it's crazy, you should try it, it tingles!"

The "Charlie's Angels" ladies being socially distant on the show. YouTube

Twenty years ago, the group starred in the film adaptation of the 1970s TV series "Charlie's Angels," and the film proved to be such a hit that they came back in 2003 for "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." The franchise released a new "Charlie's Angels" in 2019 ... though without any of the ladies on board.

But Liu, 51, made sure to remember how great those times were back at the turn of the century ... and since: "It's our touchpoint. But then we have that foundation and then we've obviously grown and learned and changed. I know that 20 years has gone by but I feel like it was yesterday. I feel just as fresh and as young and as creatively excited as I was when I started."