Charlie Puth TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Charlie Puth is coming to TODAY! The popular singer/songwriter behind the upcoming album, "Voicenotes," which will feature his hit songs "Attention," "Change" and "Done For Me," will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Atlantic Records The pop singer is part of our 2018 Citi summer concert series lineup. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 20.

Details:

Date: Friday, July 20

Hashtag: #CharliePuthTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for a chance to see his concert up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.