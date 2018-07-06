Charlie Puth TODAY concert: What you need to know

Charlie Puth is coming to TODAY! The popular singer/songwriter behind the upcoming album, "Voicenotes," which will feature his hit songs "Attention," "Change" and "Done For Me," will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Details:
- Date: Friday, July 20
- Hashtag: #CharliePuthTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here for a chance to see his concert up close.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.