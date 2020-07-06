Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels died Monday in Tennessee, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 83.

Daniels died of a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Known best for the Charlie Daniels Band hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," Daniels spanned genres that included gospel, Southern rock, bluegrass and country.

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

The platinum "Devil Went Down to Georgia" earned Daniels' band a Grammy for best country vocal performance by a duo or group in 1979. The band also won the Country Music Association's instrumental group of the year in 1979 and 1980.

Daniels himself was named CMA musician of the year in 1979. His religious recordings also earned him Dove Awards.

Daniels had nine gold, platinum, or multiplatinum albums, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame, where he was inducted into in 2016. Eight years earlier, he became a Grand Ole Opry cast member.

“To be able to be a member and to have my name linked with my heroes is some pretty heady stuff for a guy that loves music and loves the Grand Ole Opry as much as I do.” - Charlie Daniels



Charlie, thank you for all of the music and joy you’ve given us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oecnKL2c19 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 6, 2020

Daniels' political stances ran the gamut over the course of his career and often seeped into his lyrics.

In "Uneasy Rider," he depicted himself as a country boy arguing passionately with patrons at a "redneck" bar. He supported President Jimmy Carter and performed at his inauguration in 1977.

But in his later years, Daniels espoused more conservative beliefs, often appearing on Fox News. Recently, he had taken to tweeting statements such as "125,000 innocent unborn babies will be murdered by abortionists around the world today" and "Benghazi ain’t going away!"

Daniels also used his fame to champion and help the military, underprivileged children and others in need, according to his publicist. In 2014, he and his manager founded The Journey Home Project, to help U.S. Armed Forces veterans.