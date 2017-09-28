share tweet pin email

First there was "Magic Mike," then "Magic Mike XXL." Now, get ready for the next chapter in the sexy series: "Magic James." Sort of.

"Late Late Show" host James Corden teamed up with the man behind the magic, Channing Tatum, to learn the tricks of the striptease trade Wednesday night.

And the results were certainly revealing.

The bit started when Corden showed up for an audition to be part of the "Magic Mike Live" Las Vegas show. Tatum told him, "I don't think it's going to work out."

However, after issuing a few heartfelt pleas — and every possible variation on the actor's name ("Channing Channing Bang Bang," "Catch if You Chan," "Chancing With the Stars," etc.) — Corden landed his ridiculous and racy big break.

CBS Channing Tatum performs in a sketch with James Corden during "The Late Late Show," Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

The training montage that followed was short on pants but big on knee pads, and offered just a preview of what was to come on the Vegas stage.

"I’m scared of what I did, I’m scared of what I saw, but most of all I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life that way that I feel when I’m with you," Corden told Tatum before the revue got underway.

"Is that the 'Dirty Dancing' monologue?" the actor asked. "Respect."

But be sure to check out the clip, because the late night host really earned respect with his gyration-packed performance.