May 2, 2019, 1:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

When you play high-stakes Jenga, you have to face the consequences when the tower tumbles.

That's the lesson Channing Tatum learned after he made a simple bet with girlfriend Jessie J, wherein the winner could pick any photo of the loser and then the loser would have to post it online.

Needless to say, she won — and so did the rest of us.

The "Magic Mike" star proved the magic is still alive Wednesday afternoon when he shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but a bracelet and tan lines.

"I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again," the 39-year-old actor-dancer wrote alongside the steamy picture on Instagram.

No need to be so hasty about that decision!

His partner, whom he refers to by her real name, Jessica Cornish, selected one heck of a photo, featuring the star standing beneath a shower and using only his hands to hide the parts you can't show on social media.

And his fans voiced their approval in the comments that followed.

Famous fans, like Olivia Munn, Bear Grylls and Halle Berry, offered up emoji of approval, while Dax Shepard exclaimed, "Look at those QUADS!!!!"

Channing Tatum and Jessie J began dating in Oct. 2018, six months after the actor publicly parted ways with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Getty Images

Jessie J herself was among the first to respond, writing "Sharing is caring," to which Tatum's followers cheered. "You're the real MVP," one wrote. Another raved, "I hope he loses a lot more games to you." One just left the message, "God bless you!!"

They had a whole lot more to say to the man himself.

As of Thursday morning, between Instagram and Twitter, the pic earned nearly 3 million likes.

In other words, it's never too soon for a Jenga rematch.