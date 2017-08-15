Channing Tatum reveals the secret to his happy marriage

share tweet pin email

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are the embodiment of relationship goals.

They fell for each other on the set of 2006's "Step Up," tied the knot three years later and since then, they haven't been shy about expressing their love for each other — whether in the form of dance or the perfect pedicure.

So what's their secret? That's what TODAY's Lilliana Vazquez asked the "Magic Mike" star when they sat down for a chat recently.

"It just morphs, you know," Tatum told her of the changing requirements of a relationship. "Like you ... one year, you need this, and next year, you need that. Then you have a kid, and then it all changes all over again."

@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

That's something the happy couple learned all about when they welcomed their daughter Everly to the family in 2013. And because life keeps serving up new circumstances, Tatum isn't so sure there really is a single secret.

"I mean, I don't think there's one. It's just the want and the will to just be in it, you know?" he said. "It's not always perfect, but you gotta still just want to solve the equation."

And since adding Everly to that equation, they've also added a lot of joy to their lives.

"She's an artist," the proud father boasted of his little girl. "She's quite the everything."

Braveheart paint by Evie, new rescue horse named Cajun on a sunset ride. Thanks for all the birthday wishes A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:25pm PDT

She certainly has dad wrapped around her finger.

"I remember her first time she opened her eyes. She looked at me, and what I think I mistook as love and like, 'Oh, there's my Daddy,' was her looking at me just going, 'You poor, poor soul. I'm going to ruin you,'" he added with a laugh.