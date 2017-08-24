Channing Tatum recalls his 'cruel' marriage proposal to Jenna Dewan

share tweet pin email

He's known for being sexy, sweet, romantic and charming, but when Channing Tatum popped the question to wife Jenna Dewan back in 2008, he was downright rude.

The "Magic Mike" star recounted the tale of his "cruel" marriage proposal during an interview on BBC Radio 1 Wednesday.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the grand opening of "Magic Mike Live Las Vegas" at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 21, 2017.

“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me," he explained. "I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off."

But his effort to cover his tracks did more than throw her off. It broke her heart.

If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you. #leicaQ A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 18, 2016 at 12:31am PST

"I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married,'" he said.

Her reaction? "She basically broke down crying."

Since tears weren't what the actor was going for, his premarital misstep prompted a change in plans.

"I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,'" he recalled. "So I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”

#tbt to on set of Step Up😍 I cannot believe it's the 10 year anniversary of the release today!! Ahhhh where does the time go?? Love you all and thanks for all the love all these years❤️❤️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

Obviously, she said yes.

Radio host Nick Grimshaw gave the star a chance at a proposal do-over on the show Wednesday — not with Jenna, of course, but on behalf of a fan who wanted to wed his own girlfriend but didn't have a ring. The man thought Tatum could help him get an "I do."

"Look, I'll be a ring, whatever," Tatum offered.

After one brief call to the man's girlfriend, she said yes — without any tears this time.