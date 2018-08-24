Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Channing Tatum is mourning the loss of someone who's been a part of his life for more than 30 years.

On Thursday night, the actor opened up about the death of his "very first best friend" in a tribute he shared on social media.

"My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st," he wrote. "Man there's so much to say."

The star met Vaughn when he was just 6 years old, right after Tatum's family relocated from their home in Cullman, Alabama.

"I'll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi," the now 38-year-old recalled. "He'd a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we (got) in. I'll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life."

And it was that sad realization that prompted Tatum to offer up some advice to his fans and followers.

"It just made me need to remind everybody don't put off anything," he continued. "Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what's next."

So the father of one suggested doing what his pal would have wanted.

"Corey would have (wanted) us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make," Tatum insisted. "He sure did."

In the same post, Tatum included a photo of him and his friend when they were still children, side-by-side on their school's football field.

"I love you with all my heart," he wrote in the caption. "All my prayers to your beautiful family."