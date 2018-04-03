share tweet pin email

After nearly nine years of marriage, "Step Up" stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are stepping down from their romance — at least "for now."

The on and off-screen couple announced their split in identical statements shared on social media Monday night.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for," they wrote just before opening up about their break.

Then, perhaps in anticipation of the inevitable cries of "love is dead" from their fans, the acting-dancing duo explained that, although they're parting, their bond isn't breaking.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the message read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Over the course of their relationship, they've never shied away from talking about that love — from the moment it began on the set of their 2006 dance flick to every birthday and anniversary since then — but they've also never glossed over the challenges involved in making their match work.

"When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect," Dewan Tatum said in a February interview with Health magazine. "We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other."

At the time, she cited their willingness to consciously work on it as the secret to their success. And even as they decide to go their separate ways, they're working together to make that move a successful one, too.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," their statement continued.

Besides, whether this move is the first step towards divorce or simply a brief break, they'll always share one unbreakable bond — as devoted parents to their 4-year-old daughter.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," they added.