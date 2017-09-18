Channing Tatum channels his inner princess to perform 'Let It Go' on 'Ellen'

share tweet pin email

If the thought of Channing Tatum spinning around onstage evokes some pleasant "Magic Mike" memories, prepare for some new — and very different — ones after watching this clip from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Rather than strip down, the actor put on even more clothes and transformed himself into a taffeta-and-tulle-covered princess.

And he was just getting started!

Tatum teamed the purple ball gown with a big blond wig and sparkling tiara, and then he put his all into a lip-sync performance of "Let it Go."

DeGeneres smiled, the audience cheered and we're pretty sure someone a bit farther away from the stage had the biggest laugh of all.

The whole routine was the result of a dare from Halle Berry, who stars alongside Tatum in the upcoming action-comedy flick "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

The actress left the "Let it Go" request in writing following her last visit to "Ellen," during which Tatum sent a magical surprise — in the form of few strippers.

As for her dare, Tatum didn't seem to have any hesitancy about taking it on. Maybe that's because he already had some personal experience with the whole song and dance.

Last year, Tatum faced off against wife Jenna Dewan Tatum on "Lip Sync Battle," wherein he pretended to belt out the "Frozen" hit while dressed in full Snow Queen Elsa regalia.

So his "Ellen" act was really an encore.