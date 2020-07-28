'Thousands' gather for Chainsmokers concert in New York: 'Obvious public health threat'

Popular electronic band the Chainsmokers is facing widespread criticism online after footage from a concert over the weekend in Southhampton, New York, went viral.

Various clips of the performance, shared by multiple Twitter users, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, show crowds of people standing shoulder to shoulder, where some members wore masks but not all.

The concert, according to the official event website, was intended to be a "safe," "drive-in" gathering, with attendees required to stay within a certain foot radius of their car and only able to leave to use the restroom, when they would need to wear a mask.

But footage and photos from the event do not appear to align with these guidelines, which prompted New York state's health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, to send a letter to the supervisor of the town of Southhampton, Jay Schneiderman, on Monday.

Andrew Taggart of the Chainsmokers performs during the 'Safe & Sound' Drive-In Concert Fundraiser on July 25, 2020, in Water Mill, New York. Kevin Mazur / "Getty Images for Safe & Sound"

The letter, obtained by TODAY, began by referencing the state's "declared state of emergency," which started March 7, and Cuomo's executive order, which bans non-essential gatherings larger than 50 people.

"I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the 'drive-in' concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance," Zucker wrote.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers perform during the 'Safe & Sound' Drive-In Concert Fundraiser on July 25, 2020, in Water Mill, New York. Kevin Mazur / "Getty Images for Safe & Sound"

"I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southhampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat," he added before demanding local officials provide details around the permit.

Zucker also asked why the event was "allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?"

On Monday night, Gov. Cuomo said he was "appalled" by the footage.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," he tweeted. "I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

Spokespeople for the Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

On Twitter, critics called out the apparently risky nature of the event, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Imagine if the f-----' Chainsmokers blew it for us," wrote one Twitter user.

"y’all risked corona.........for the ..... chainsmokers......." added another.

"No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed..." tweeted a third.

At this stage in the outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing and wearing a mask when near other people as two crucial ways to prevent spread of the virus. Last week, the U.S. surpassed 140,000 coronavirus deaths, and NBC News reported that more than 30 states are still seeing increasing case rates.