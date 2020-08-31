Chadwick Boseman honored at 2020 VMAs: 'His impact lives forever'

Keke Palmer honored the late Chadwick Boseman by opening the 2020 VMAs dedicating the night to him, who on Friday died at age 43 from colon cancer.

"Before we get into the music tonight we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," Palmer said.

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit has touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Boseman was best known for his portrayals of Jackie Robinson in “42,” Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” James Brown in “Get on Up,” and his most iconic role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

MTV also tweeted a video clip of Boseman accepting an award for best hero at the MTV Movie Awards in 2018 for his performance in "Black Panther."

"The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them," the caption of the tweet read. "Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power."

The eighteenth film in the Marvel universe was praised for featuring a largely Black cast and crew for the film, and Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa was revered for bringing a Black superhero to life.

"I think there's a thirst for these images, there's a thirst for a Black superhero," he told TODAY back in 2018. "As far as my character goes, there's a real search for 'how do I lead?' I think people are searching for that, leaders that actually care about the people."

Following the news of his passing, fans and celebrities alike shared an outpour of love for the actor and the impact he made and to mourn their loss.

"May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so," director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter with a screenshot from "Black Panther" where T'Challa speaks to his late father in a mystical realm.

"What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning," "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo tweeted. "Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Angela Bassett shared a touching story about how she and Boseman had initially met, not on the set of "Black Panther," but instead when he was a student at Howard University assigned to escort her on the day she received her honorary degree.

"I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience," she wrote on Instagram. "This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal," Bassett shared. "So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.”