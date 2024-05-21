"One Tree Hill" costars Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush made headlines for their brief marriage in the early aughts, but they rarely speak about the union and split five months later.

However, in a recent interview with The Cut, Murray reflected on the marriage and said he was "a baby" at the time.

“I didn’t know up, down, left, right,” the actor recalled while speaking on the sudden rise to fame and short-lived marriage that followed. He was 24 when the two wed while Bush was 23. “You move out there, and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That’s exciting!’”

Murray, now 42, became linked to Bush when they both began to star on “One Tree Hill,” a drama series that aired on the CW beginning in 2003.

The couple married in April 2005, during the show's second season. Five months later, they began the process of separation. At the time, Bush's request to receive an annulment, in which she accused Murray of fraud, was denied. In December 2006, their divorce was finalized.

Speaking about his wide-reaching career and life, Murray said his ups and downs have been worthwhile.

Murray has been married to his wife, "Disturbia" actor Sarah Roemer, since 2015. They have three children together, two daughters and a son.

“I always told myself, ‘I’m doing this for my future wife and kids,’ and now here they are,” he added. “It’s been the greatest chapter of my life.”

Like Murray, Bush has attributed their short-lived relationship to youth. In 2021, she declined to get into the weeds of their relationship during an interview with the “Inside of You” podcast.

“I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid,” she explained at the time. “And that’s all there is to it.”

“I think lots of people do stupid s--- before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed — and they’re not until they’re 26,” she added. "So you do the math on my timeline. I literally didn’t have a whole brain.”

In 2023, Bush filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes. The couple began dating in 2020 and married in June 2022. The "Good Sam" actor is currently dating Ashlyn Harris, a former professional soccer player and actor.