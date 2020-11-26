The first-look trailer for a new "Clifford The Big Red Dog" live-action film just came out, And well, the internet has some thoughts.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures shared a 19-second sneak peek that reveals what the giant red CGI Labrador retriever will look like.

Based on the children's book first written in 1963 by Norman Bridwell, the film is helmed by "Wild Hogs and Old Dogs" director Walt Becker. It's slated to come out on Nov. 5, 2021 after being pushed back due to the pandemic.

The film follows Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, who struggles to fit in at home and at school. She meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy who ends up growing into the giant 10-foot hound we know and love.

The film also stars Jack Whitehall, Sienna Guillory, Kenan Thompson and Rosie Perez.

Behind-the-scenes photos show how crew members filmed on location for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" in Washington Heights on July 2, 2019 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

The internet sounded off with lots of comments, concerns and questions, as well some odd behind-the-scene images that shows was the CGI dog actually looked like on set.

"I feel like there was a reason this was an animated show and not live-action," one person wrote on YouTube. Another added, "So basically a dog painted red and it is big."

On Twitter, many people shared their unfiltered responses there.

Like this guy:

Everyone: “Wow I can’t wait to see what the live action Clifford The Big Red Dog looks like!”



Clifford: *Looks like Big Red Dog*



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/jKEbPg5eOu — Zach•BLM (@og_starr) November 25, 2020

One person tweeted, "I'm grateful to be free of any professional obligations which previously would have prevented me from telling this movie to its face that it looks like a nightmare and I'll never watch it. #GiveThanks."

I'm grateful to be free of any professional obligations which previously would have prevented me from telling this movie to its face that it looks like a nightmare and I'll never watch it. #GiveThanks https://t.co/YNh3acJipY — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) November 25, 2020

Maybe we shouldn't be using the word "kill" so closely related to animals?

Nah, The Lion King did that. — Joshua 🌈⃤Williamson #BLM ✊🏿 (@StriveIndigo) November 25, 2020

This tweet is also a bit dark. She wrote, "Clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished."

clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV — a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020

While some had some pretty intense reactions themselves, others just gushed about the reboot saying how excited they were to revisit the childhood classic. One person commented on YouTube, "Wow...they made him sooo big! My childhood returns 2021! Woop woop!"

Another wrote, "That's just adorable, and I remember watching the Clifford cartoon while I was a little kid, so this is probably gonna bring back some memories."

But this person also has a good point:

“Clifford looks weird”

“I don’t like it, why is it realistic”



ITS LITERALLY A BIG RED DOG pic.twitter.com/7K51YmPqs1 — alvinshotjuicebox (@Liltoomuchdrank) November 25, 2020

2020 just keeps getting more 2020, right?