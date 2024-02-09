People are getting emotional over Super Bowl ad inspired by Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

There are a number of hilarious and informative Super Bowl commercials being released ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. However, Cetaphil is bringing a sentimental touch by showcasing how fathers and daughters have found a shared interest in football amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

It's no surprise that many Swifties are tuning in to NFL games, specifically the Chiefs' games, to see if they can get a glimpse of Swift and her tight end beau. The Grammy winner has attended more than 10 Chiefs games this season.

On Feb. 9, Cetaphil, a skin care brand, released its latest ad, which shows a father unsuccessfully attempting to bond with his daughter as he watches football. The daughter appears to ignore her dad and heads to her room to put on some face cream. She then hears the sports announcer saying, "Well, folks, there she is," seemingly referring to the pop star appearing on the screen.

As the girl heads downstairs to see the game, her dad turns up the volume and the announcer says, "The most famous fan of the game." At no time does the ad specifically mention Swift or Kelce.

The spot continues by showing the father gifting his daughter a No. 13 red jersey, which happens to be Swift's favorite number and Chiefs colors, and him putting cream on his face.

The two then start watching a football game together, wearing red jerseys and with wrists filled with friendship bracelets — another accessory made popular by Swifties during her "Eras Tour" and how Swift and Kelce first connected when he tried to give her his number on a bracelet.

"This season, dads and daughters found a new way to connect," the commercial concludes, before noting that the people in the ad are a real father and daughter from New York.

Cetaphil's message on their new Super Bowl ad. YouTube

In an additional message posted on their YouTube page, the company added: “Dads and daughters everywhere have gotten closer because of a certain globe-trotting eras singer screaming from the football sidelines, and we’re here for it. So this season, we’re inviting dads and daughters to get closer to each other’s worlds — daughters sharing their love for skincare and dads sharing their love for the game.”

It concludes with, “Get your #GameTimeGlow on together.”

People in the comments section applauded the brand for its message and ad.

One person wrote: "Bravo to their media team! Thank you for highlighting the few that saw this as an opportunity to connect and make it positive! Love the nod to routine skincare as well!!!!! Don’t forget your SPF."

"Crying at a Cetaphil commercial at 10am on a friday," added a second commenter, with another user writing, "Good job media team."

The Eras Tour X profile retweeted the commercial, writing, "New Super Bowl commercial surrounding the Taylor Swift effect!"

X user Amir Zonozi tweeted, "Not a big fan of brands hijacking sports moments without official partnerships but Cetaphil understood the assignment with this one."

Another X user quoted the commercial's message, adding in part, "I keep watching it and I sob every time. Cetaphil really said 'haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate but we saw the importance of this.'"

An additional post on X read, "Me: that’s weird, why is Cetaphil trending right now? Also me, texting everyone 'have you seen the Cetaphil SuperBowl commercial?!' So. Well. Done."

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 11, with many people wondering whether Swift will make the game after her concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10.