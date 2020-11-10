Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan headline all-star concert

Celebrities and philanthropists are joining forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020. The event will feature artists including Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, Gloria, Emily and Emilio Estefan, the Wailers, Stevie Wonder, host Whoopi Goldberg and special appearances by Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the virtual star-studded event. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The concert will provide funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. It is produced by Emilio Estefan, who says, "I've had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media.

"Together we can change the future - with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children."

Taylor Swift is donaating an autographed guitar in support of the Nurse Heroes Foundation. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift will also be lending her support with a donation of a collectible edition "Folklore" guitar signed by her to be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation.

The event is co-produced by Times Square Live Media and Grammy nominee Shelly G. Berg of The Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra as Musical Director. A talented choir of 50 nurses from Northwell Health will also perform as an ensemble with featured celebrities.