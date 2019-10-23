Celine Dion shared rare photos of her 9-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, to celebrate their birthday Wednesday.

"Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! —Mom xx…" Dion, 51, captioned a pair of adorable pics she shared on Instagram.

One photo finds the boys sweetly smiling while another more mischievous snap shows them mugging for the camera and making goofy faces.

Dion poses with sons Nelson and Eddy in 2017. Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dion has three children: Nelson, Eddy and oldest son René-Charles, 18, with her late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer at age 73 in 2016.

The "My Heart Goes On" singer is currently performing in the United States as part of her "Courage World Tour." Next month, she is slated to release "Courage," her first English language album since Angélil's death.

Though she's entering a new era in her life, Dion told TODAY last month she isn't interested in dating.

“I don't date. I'm not ready to date,” she shared. “I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh.”

Although she's not ready for romance just yet, Dion isn't ruling it out for the future. In fact, she doesn't rule anything out — including the possibility of marrying again.

"I keep my soul and my heart open," she said. "Because I am so much (about) love, you know — with my fans and my children and my family. And I feel that love, and it keeps me going. But love, love, love, love, love — the true love, the romance, the romantic love — is not present. But it's OK."