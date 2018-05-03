Pop Culture

Watch Ryan Reynolds get sassy with Celine Dion in 'Deadpool 2' music video

Celine Dion and Deadpool (the foul-mouthed mercenary played in the movies by Ryan Reynolds) are two impressive yet wildly different entities that live on opposite ends of the pop culture spectrum. One is a groundbreaking, commercially successful superhuman with extraordinary abilities, while the other is a Marvel character. (Haha.)

But now, both have come together to deliver the musical collaboration we never knew we needed.

In a music video for "Ashes," a power tune off the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack, the legendary singer and the comic book hero appear on a sweeping, empty stage to perform together.

In typical Celine Dion fashion, she belts from center stage like the powerhouse she is. And in typical Deadpool fashion, the character (or shall we say jester?) performs ballet around her. Come for Dion reaching her apex as a vocal goddess, but stay for Deadpool's pristine pirouettes and grand jetés.

Over the years I've received some incredible songs and I’ve been involved in some amazing projects. 'Ashes' is one of those songs and ‘Deadpool 2’ is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when Deadpool 2 opens on May 18 … you’ll be laughing your “ashes” off! - Céline xx… Tout au long de ma carrière, on m’a offert d’incroyables chansons et j'ai eu la chance de participer à des projets extraordinaires. "Ashes" est l'une de ces chansons, et "Deadpool 2" est vraiment hors-norme ! Préparez-vous à vivre des moments époustouflants avec Deadpool 2 qui sort en salles le 18 mai… c’est à mourir de rire ! - Céline xx… To see full video, click the link in bio/Pour voir la vidéo complète, cliquez sur le lien dans la bio. #Deadpool2 @deadpoolmovie 🎤🎶🎬

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

At the end of the video, Reynolds, as Deadpool, calls out to Dion from the back of the auditorium. He applauds her performance, graciously thanking her, but says they need to do the whole thing again.

"OK ... why?" Dion asks.

"Well, it's too good," Deadpool retorts. "Yeah, this is 'Deadpool 2,' not 'Titanic.' You’re at, like, an 11. We need to get you down to a 5, 5 1/2, tops. Just phone it in.”

"Listen!" she says. "This thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man."

"God, I should've asked 'NSync," Deadpool mutters to himself.

Watch yourself, Deadpool: Nobody messes with Queen Celine.

