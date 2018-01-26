Celine Dion reveals Adele cheered her up amid 'rough' couple of weeks

share tweet pin email

Céline Dion's spirits are soaring again, thanks, in part, to Adele.

The Canadian singer, who was forced to cancel a string of performances this month due to a lingering cold, took to Instagram and Twitter to share an adorable backstage pic with the British chart-topper — and to let fans know she's feeling much better.

"I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs...but I'm doing much better now," said the 49-year-old Grammy winner, whose doctors advised her to cancel several performancesat The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas because of congestion and irritation of her vocal cords.

"Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them...I love her so much," Dion told fans.

In the pic, fangirl Adele poses next to the singer wearing one of her "Titanic" concert tour hoodies.

The 29-year-old "Hello" singer — who, incidentally, was forced to cancel several of her own concerts due to damaged vocal cords last summer — caught Dion's Las Vegas show on Jan. 12, and gushed about it on Instagram afterward.

"Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x," Adele wrote.

I donât know what to say, other than Iâm truly sorry for having to cancel tonightâs show and the two shows from last week. I know that Iâm disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words. - CÃ©line xx... https://t.co/MDIeQr8dcs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2018

According to an announcement on Dion's Facebook page, the singer is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on March 27.