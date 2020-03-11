Celine Dion postpones concerts due to a cold, assures it's unrelated to coronavirus

Celine Dion has postponed a pair of concerts on her current Courage World Tour scheduled for this week after she caught a cold, while also reassuring fans that she has not contracted the coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning superstar addressed the situation in a statement shared on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold," the release said. "The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer set new dates for two shows. A concert scheduled Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will now take place Nov. 16, and another set for Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will happen Nov. 18.

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands," Dion said in the release.

The singer plans to resume her tour March 24 in Denver.

While Dion is not postponing shows due to the coronavirus crisis, several artists have canceled concerts in various countries because of the outbreak.

Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, BTS and Green Day are among big acts who have done so, reports Billboard. The popular music and arts festival South by Southwest, scheduled for this month in Austin, Texas, has also been canceled, and the organizers of both Coachella and Stagecoach in California have postponed those April festivals until October.