Celine Dion marks 5 years since husband's death in touching message

Celine Dion is honoring her late husband, René Angélil, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a photo Thursday on Instagram of her hand entwined in Angélil's. In her emotional caption, Dion, 52, opened up about how much she and her sons, René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, miss him.

"René, it’s been 5 years already…There’s not one day that we don’t think about you," Dion wrote in both French and English.

"We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us," she continued. "And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx ..."

Dion and Angélil at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998 SGranitz / WireImage

Dion married Angélil, who was also her manager, in December 1994. The couple remained together until Angélil's 2016 death at age 73 after a long battle with throat cancer.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer often speaks lovingly of her late husband in interviews, and paid tribute to him during the final show of her Las Vegas residency in June 2019. "I'm both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago when René and I first shared this dream," she said.

Dion hasn't dated since Angélil died, telling TODAY's Sheinelle Jones in September 2019 that she's not ready to look for love again.

"I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she said. "I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh."

"I keep my soul and my heart open," Dion added. "Because I am so much (about) love, you know — with my fans and my children and my family. And I feel that love, and it keeps me going. But love, love, love, love, love — the true love, the romance, the romantic love — is not present. But it's OK."

In October, the devoted mom mentioned Angélil when she celebrated her twin sons' 10th birthday on Instagram.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx ..." she wrote.