May 21, 2019, 12:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Look out Leo and Kate, there's a new iconic duo on the bow of the Titanic.

Céline Dion and James Corden delivered a show-stopping re-creation of the famous scene from "Titanic" by performing Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" in a Las Vegas fountain to cap an epic 14-minute primetime special of Carpool Karaoke on Monday night.

Dion, 51, and Corden, 40, start to sing the opening verse of the song in the car like normal when the "The Late Late Show" host decides it needs a bigger stage.

“There’s something wrong with this, there’s something not quite right. It doesn’t feel big enough, you know?" he says.

"I think I’ve got an idea,'' Dion replies. "Follow me."

The next thing you know, Corden is behind Dion with his arms outstretched, mimicking the famous pose of Jack and Rose from the 1997 hit movie, except they're in a tiny white replica boat of the Titanic.

James Corden and Celine Dion did their best Jack and Rose impressions from "Titanic." The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Corden is sporting a wig to look like a young Leonardo DiCaprio, while Dion is wearing a replica of the famous Heart of the Ocean blue diamond necklace worn by Kate Winslet in the movie.

Instead of the frigid Atlantic Ocean, Corden and Dion opted for the famous Fountains of Bellagio in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. A crowd of people in front of the tourist landmark then watch the show with excited and puzzled looks.

It's actually the second time Corden has done the famous "Titanic" pose, as he performed a 13-song, five-minute version of the movie with Ariana Grande on the show last year.

This time he savored the opportunity to perform the iconic "Titanic" song with its creator.

"I mean... I just don’t know what I’ve done to deserve such memories. #CelineCarpool," he tweeted.

Taking it to Las Vegas with Dion was no surprise, as she has become a Las Vegas fixture since 2011, performing regular shows at Caesars Palace. She will wrap up her residency on June 8 before she kicks off her world tour in September.

Their "Titanic" performance was the crescendo of a "Carpool Karaoke" episode that also included a medley of Dion's other hits like "I Drove All Night" and "Because You Loved Me."

The Canadian star also proved Corden right in hilarious fashion when he claimed that she can make any song sound dramatic.

Who knew "Baby Shark" could be such a gripping song until it was sung by Celine Dion? The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

The chest-pounding rendition of the inescapable toddler megahit "Baby Shark" by the mother of three is enough to get anyone fired up.

"That is an incredible version of 'Baby Shark' that I don’t think anyone will ever forget,'' Corden said.

The two also delved into Dion's collection of about 10,000 shoes, which she said is kept in a warehouse in Las Vegas. Corden then had the diva gritting her teeth when they surprised some people on the street by giving away some pairs of her shoes.

It all made for a memorable episode, ensuring that hearts will continue to go on and on for both Celine Dion and "Carpool Karaoke."