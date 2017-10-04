share tweet pin email

Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion stood with Las Vegas victims Tuesday, delivering a heartfelt message and dedicating the proceeds of her show to victim relief.

The 49-year-old pop icon was scheduled to perform a concert only 2 miles from where 59 people were killed Sunday in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Before launching into her show, Dion took a rare moment to address the crowd gathered there. Jason Aldean, who was performing at Route 91 Harvest Festival when shots rang out, canceled some upcoming shows out of respect for the victims and their families. The superstar said she, too, had considered canceling her show, but reasoned performing would demonstrate love and support for the victims.

“On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss,” Dion said.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 03: Celine Dion pledges proceeds from the show at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace to the victim's families of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival shooting on October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017 lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on festival attendees killing at least 59 and leaving over 500 wounded. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Standing before a curtain emblazoned with the hashtag #VegasStrong, she announced her intention, in partnership with AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, to donate proceeds from the show.

“We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” she said.

Dion isn’t the first artist to demonstrate solidarity with Vegas victims.

The country music community has risen up in support of victims. Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have offered statements of sympathy and shock.

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions... #Stopthehate #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/vHxijmKh6n — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don't even know anymore... Why? — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017