Celine Dion delays Las Vegas reopening due to medical issues: 'I'm heartbroken'

Céline Dion is delaying the opening of her new show in Las Vegas due to medical issues.

The legendary singer, 53, has been “experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” according to a press release. “Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.”

Dion had been set to open a new show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Nov. 5. However, the performances planned for this year, as well as those in January and February, have now been canceled, with refunds being sent to ticket holders.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion wrote in an Instagram post. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful,” she continued. “I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

This would have been Dion’s third residency in Las Vegas. Her first two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace spanned 16 years and drew more than 4.5 million fans, according to the singer’s website.

Dion's previous Las Vegas residencies spanned 16 years. Denise Truscello / WireImage

In an interview earlier this year with TODAY’s Natalie Morales, Dion opened up about why she loved performing for so many years in Las Vegas, noting that it allowed her to stay in one place with her family.

“Vegas had given us, my family and I, an opportunity for me to be a mom, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans and to practice my passion, and every night come home,” she said. “That is rare.”

Dion’s canceled performances in Las Vegas include all shows between Nov. 5 to Nov. 20, as well as shows between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5 next year. A new opening date for her Las Vegas residency has not yet been determined.

As of now, Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still set to resume in March.